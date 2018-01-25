LuaLua leaves Brighton to join Sunderland

Winger Kazenga LuaLua has left Brighton to join Championship side Sunderland on a short-term contract.

Albion reached an agreement with LuaLua to cancel his contract and the 27-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season at the Stadium of Light.

LuaLua had been with the Seagulls on a permanent basis since 2011. He made 183 appearances for the club and scored 22 goals.

Albion boss Chris Hughton said: “The competition for places in our wide areas means that it has been very difficult for Kazenga to play the number of matches he would have liked here.

“He has worked tremendously hard during his time with us and has played a major part in the club’s history. I would like to wish him all the very best for the future on behalf of everyone at the club.”

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman said: “Kaz was determined to come here and get playing first-team football again and I look forward to helping him play the kind of football he is capable of.

“He’s quick, skillful and has a lot of experience at this level. He gives us another option in attack and, most importantly, is up for the fight.”