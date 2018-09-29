Manchester City v Brighton player ratings

Raheem Sterling was the star man as Manchester City beat Brighton 2-0 at the Etihad this afternoon. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

MANCHESTER CITY

Ederson - 6



Fourth clean sheet in the league this season. Largely untroubled.

Kyle Walker - 6



Played high up the pitch to support Sterling down the right. Low shot just wide early in the second half.

Nicolas Otamendi - 6



Solid at the back, simple passes to keep possession.

Aymeric Laporte - 6



Same as Otamedi, looked comfortable on the ball.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7



First league appearance of the season. Fired wildly into the Albion fans behind the goal after three minutes. Often got forward from left-back.

Leroy Sane - 7



Threat down the left. Low cross converted by Raheem Sterling for the opener on 30 minutes.

David Silva - 7



Looked to pull the strings in the final third. Denied by Mathew Ryan in the second period.

Bernardo Silva - 7



On target against Albion in City's 3-1 home win at the end of last season. Low shot just wide on 33 minutes.

Fernandinho - 6



Tidy in possession. Stopped Martin Montoya from getting a cross in when the Albion full-back got into a dangerous position in the first half.

Raheem Sterling - 8



Lively outlet on the right. Turned home Sane's low cross to give City the lead. Denied a second by superb Ryan save. Set up Aguero to make it 2-0 on 65 minutes. Man of the match.

Sergio Aguero - 7



Overhead kick blocked by Duffy in early exchanges. Led the breakaway for City's first goal. Started and finished the move for City's second after a one-two with Sterling.

Subs:



Gabriel Jesus - 5



Came on for final 25 minutes. Quiet.

Riyad Mahrez - 6



Deflected shot saved and sent another effort over.

Phil Foden - 6



Late introduction for David Silva.

Unused: Aro Muric, Danilo, Vincent Kompany, John Stones.

BRIGHTON

Mathew Ryan - 7



Nothing he could do about either City goal. Made excellent saves from Sterling and David Silva.

Martin Montoya - 7



Comfortable in possession and defended well. Headed away dangerous Walker cross, with Aguero lurking behind. Booked.

Shane Duffy - 7



Looping header easily saved and also headed another opening over early on. Blocked acrobatic Aguero shot, among other City chances and headed several crosses away.

Lewis Dunk - 7



Called into action to block and clear several City crosses. Superb block denied Aguero just before the hour.

Gaetan Bong - 6



Had his hands full up against Sterling. Unable to cut out Sane's low cross for the opener.

Anthony Knockaert - 6



Lively start and won two early corners. Quieter in the second half. Booked.

Beram Kayal - 7



First Premier League start of the season. Hard working performance and nicely won the ball back on a few occasions. Signed a one-year extension to his Albion contract yesterday.

Davy Propper - 5



Quiet game in the centre of midfield.

Yves Bissouma -7



Comfortable in possession. Lovely early crossfield pass set Knockaert away to win an early corner.

Solly March -7



Had to work hard up and down the left with City right-back Kyle Walker playing high up the pitch.

Jurgen Locadia - 5



Made his first Premier League start of the season in place of in-form Glenn Murray. Little joy from Laporte and Otamendi as he struggled to hold the ball up.

Subs:



Glenn Murray - 6



Sent on for final 18 minutes.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6



Introduced with just over ten minutes to go.

Jose Izquierdo - 6



First appearance of the season as he got just under ten minutes.

Unused: David Button, Bruno, Leon Balogun, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Jose Izquierdo, Bernardo.

