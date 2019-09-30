Mat Ryan reveals what Brighton must do to improve after ‘suffering’ at Chelsea

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan remains convinced Brighton will turn their fortunes around after last Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea.

Albion were on the back-foot at Stamford Bridge and the scoreline would have been a whole lot worse had it not been for Ryan’s efforts.

The Australian goalkeeper denied Ross Barkley, Pedro, Willian and Tammy Abraham on a number of occasions but Chelsea’s relentless pressure told as a penalty from Jorghino and a deflected effort from Willian sealed the win.

“Coming to a place like this, a big side, it always requires a bit of suffering defensively but the team and myself made quite a few last ditch blocks,” said Ryan.

“I thought we were doing quite well and I thought it was going to be one of those performances in which we suffered a lot in order to get something from the game.”

Chelsea’s first arrived soon after the break when Adam Webster dithered on the ball in the box and the excellent Mason Mount nipped in. Webster desperately tried to retrieve the situation but caught the England midfielder and Jorghino tucked away the penalty.

Ryan said, “The way we conceded the goals and analysing both of them, we could do better, there is no blame towards Webby (Webster). He’s been fantastic since coming in and this can happen unfortunately.

“We as individuals have all dealt with being under pressure at certain moments. But when an opposition is knocking on the door as often as they are, keeping them at bay is the challenge.

“We managed to scramble around, to keep them out for a long period. Then what unfolded did and it is a bit of trend at the minute where we are not getting the rub of the green, conceding goals we can do better in. At this level you get punished for those moments.”

Despite the result, Ryan believes the improvement is there to see. Brighton battered West Ham at the Amex, who are fourth in the table, only to draw 1-1 and they also dominated 10th placed Burnley but were hit with a late leveller for a another 1-1. Albion should have more to show but remain just a point above the bottom three after seven matches.

Ryan added, “Even at Manchester City we played quite well with the ball but the ruthlessness of those teams, especially City, is on a different planet. Credit to us as a playing group and credit to the manger as well, we come here truly thinking we can win games or getting results from these matches.

“We have changed the style. With the change in manager we have all tried to adapt to that and show our ability as football players to adapt philosophy wise.

“We have just not been able to get over the line with a fulfilled performance. We have been 90-95 per cent there throughout the majority of the performances and those couple of moments we have had a few things go against us.”