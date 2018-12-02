Match of the Day pundits split over Steve Mounie's red card

Match of the Day pundits Jermaine Jenas and Danny Murphy were split over Michael Oliver's decision to send off Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie yesterday.

The Terriers frontman was dismissed for a foul on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma just past the half-hour mark. Huddersfield led 1-0 at the time but Brighton hit back to claim a 2-1 win and move up to 11th in the Premier League.

Yves Bissouma receives treatment after Steve Mounie's challenge on him resulted in a red card. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Terriers manager David Wagner felt referee Oliver got all of the key decisions wrong, including turning down a Huddersfield penalty shout when Alex Pritchard went down under a Pascal Gross challenge.

Wagner also thought Brighton defender Leon Balogun should have been sent off for a late foul on Erik Durm.

On the red card, Jenas said: "Personally, I do think it's a sending-off. I think it's soft, don't get me wrong but I can't get my head around why Mounie is even going that high with his leg in the first place.

"Yes the ball is bouncing but he's got no reason to be putting his studs up that high. You're going to cause issues."

Murphy said: "I can see why he's sent him off but I don't think it's a sending off. He does go in a little bit high but he pulls out. You can just see he scrapes him a little bit."

Balogun was booked for his foul on Durm and both pundits felt the yellow card was fair.

Murphy said: "This one isn't a sending off for me. It's much lower to the ground, he's going down and it's just a bit late. I don't think that's a fair argument (for Balogun to be red-carded).

Jenas added: "It's a late challenge and he's got that one spot on."

And on the Pritchard penalty shout, Jenas said: "With these situations, when you get the slow motion on them, it's hard to work out whether Pritchard throws himself to the floor or he is actually getting dragged."

Murphy then said he didn't think it was a penalty and Jenas agreed.

Brighton striker Florin Andone, who made his first start and scored the winner, was also praised by Jenas. The former Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder said: "They're doing all right, the striker they got from Deportivo, Andone, had an impact.

"He was good, he had a big opportunity which he missed but he made good runs into the channels and was a good option through the middle with his hold up play.

"It was his first Premier League start and he was always trying to get across the goalkeeper and that's essentially how his goal came. It was brilliant play by (Solly) March and I love to see headers like that. It's not an easy header, he's really got to glance it to perfection.

"With that being his first start, what a great bonus for Chris Hughton to get him off the mark."

