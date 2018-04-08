Mixed views from pundits over Propper's red card

There were mixed views from pundits over Davy Propper's red card in Brighton's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield yesterday.

The Albion midfielder was dismissed for a foul on Jonathan Hogg 15 minutes from time and afterwards Seagulls boss Chris Hughton thought the red card was harsh but Huddersfield manager Davy Propper felt it was a dangerous challenge.



Hughton said on Match of the Day that it would be a 50-50 split over whether pundits and fans thought it was a sending-off or not.



Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy said on Match of the Day: "I agree with Chris Hughton, it will be a 50-50 split but I don't think it's a red.



"It's certainly no worse than what we saw on (Sergio) Aguero from Ashley Young. It's low, it's two guys going in for the ball and I think he probably even gets a bit of the ball.

"I think too many red cards are dished out and it's also a lot to do with players' reactions."



However, former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard said: "It's a red card. It's a slightly dangerous tackle. I'm not being soft but I just think it was a bit over the top."



Albion are set to make a decision over the rest of the weekend whether to appeal the red card.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk