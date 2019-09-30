Much to admire but little to show...Graham Potter issues Brighton rallying call after Chelsea defeat

Graham Potter issued a rallying call to his Brighton and Hove Albion players after their painful loss at Chelsea.

Brighton have produced some fine football under Potter at times this season but have just six points from seven matches to show from their efforts.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea was the first time this Premier League campaign that Albion have failed to be competitive.

Frank Lampard’s team were excellent but Brighton were disappointed with their display and are just one point above the bottom three.

“We have to keep working at what we are doing,” said Potter. “We have to keep getting better at it because the better you are, the more you can arrive in that final third.

“We have to go through that process with a bit more belief and that comes from being better at what you do. It’s not so easy to just get the ball and create chances in the Premier League.

“At the same time I think we deserved to score against Newcastle, we didn’t. We could have got more points against Burnley, we didn’t. We are just fine margins at the moment. We have to accept that and try to get better.”

Potter is also calling for his team to be more ruthless in attacking areas of the pitch.

“It’s that final decision in the final third. We try to get there as often as we can. We would like to be more clinical. A couple of times we weren’t as positive as we could have been and we could have pulled the trigger.”

Adam Webster was at fault for Chelsea’s opener as he conceded a penalty after losing possession in the box but Potter gave words of the encouragement to the defender who arrived from Bristol City for £20m in the summer.

“He has been great for us,” said Potter. “It is part of the process, part of the development. I’ve no problem at all with Adam Webster. He has been great for us.

“These things happen and it is a collective challenge for us to be better over the 90 minutes at what we are trying to do.”