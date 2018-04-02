Murray happy to keep being put on the spot

Glenn Murray had his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel on Saturday. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Glenn Murray won't let Saturday's miss stop him taking penalties in the future.

Albion's top-scorer saw his second-half penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel and Leicester then scored twice late on to claim a 2-0 win at the Amex.

It was Murray's second miss from the spot this season, after he blazed over in the 0-0 draw with Burnley in December, although he has netted four penalties this campaign.

Asked if his miss against Leicester will stop him taking penalties in the future, Murray said: "No, not at all. This is part and parcel of it. Obviously the Burnley one earlier in the season I missed the target, I haven't done my job.

"Kasper's done his job and he's done it well. That's the way I look at it. I got it on target and it's a good save.

"It is a mind battle. Obviously he watches me and I watch him. You are trying to second guess each other. That's always the case. A lot of it is luck. It just wasn't to be. He earned his money."

Murray felt Albion produced a much better performance than in their 2-0 defeat at Leicester in their second league game of the season and said: "Leicester's not been good for us as a team. I thought we were a different beast to the brand new Premier League team that went up to Leicester and went out with a whimper.

"I felt as though we controlled the game for large periods and on a different afternoon we could have won it. It was a very open, end-to-end game, which didn't really suit us."

