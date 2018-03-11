Murray: My main focus is scoring goals for Brighton

Glenn Murray says his main focus is scoring goals for Brighton as rumours continue to circulate about an England call-up.

The 34-year-old striker has scored 13 goals this season, including 11 in the Premier League, and England boss Gareth Southgate names his squad for friendlies with Italy and Holland on Thursday.

Murray said in an interview last week it would mean the world to him to play for England but he has not spoken to Southgate and is not sure if a call-up will happen.

The talk of Murray being selected for England has been mentioned in national newspapers and spoken about on several radio chat shows in recent days.

The in-form frontman had scored six goals in as many games heading into Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Everton and afterwards said: "It's nice to be mentioned in the same breath as the England team but what will come of that I'm not sure.

"My main focus is to keep scoring goals for Brighton and keep us in the Premier League, that's all of our thoughts in the dressing room and what comes off the back of that, you never know."

Murray added that playing at a World Cup would be the pinnacle of any player's career and said: "If you're in form, you never know. It's a competition that's around the corner, it's not something we're building for sort of four years down the line. It's four months down the line, so form does come into it.

"It's the pinnacle for any player, not just one at my stage of a career But whether anything comes of it, I'm not sure."

Reflecting on the defeat at Everton, Murray said: "There were too many of us not at the races.

"We just never got up to perform at the level we have been showing in recent weeks and it's a disappointing afternoon.

"I don't think we put up much of a fight even in the first half, it was wave after wave of attack."

