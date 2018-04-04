New dates announced for Brighton's clashes with Manchester giants

New dates have been announced for Brighton's Premier League matches with Manchester United and Manchester City next month.

Albion's final home game of the season against Manchester United has been brought forward a day to Friday, May 4, and will kick-off at 8pm on Sky Sports.

The Seagulls' trip to Manchester City will take place on Wednesday, May 9, with a 8pm kick-off. Sky will select one of the Premier League fixtures on that day for live broadcast but if Albion's game at Manchester City is selected, the date and kick-off time will not change.

Albion will announce ticket details for both games in due course.