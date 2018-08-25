Player ratings: Liverpool v Brighton

Mo Salah got the only goal as Liverpool ran out 1-0 victors against Brighton at Anfield this evening. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson Becker - 7

Now kept three successive clean sheets. Excellent late save to keep out Pascal Gross's header.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Forward-thinking full-back. Smashed a free kick against the bar in the first half. Booked.

Joe Gomez - 7

Solid alongside van Dijk in central defence.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Composed at the back. Touted as the best defender in the Premier League last week.

Andy Robertson - 7.5

Always an attacking option out wide. Sent in a few dangerous deliveries.

James Milner - 7

Played a key role in Liverpool's opener by winning the ball off Yves Bissouma.

Naby Keita - 6

Neat and tidy in the middle of the park.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7

One lovely piece of skill in the first half got the fans on their feet.

Sadio Mane - 6

Had netted three goals in opening two Premier League games of the season but only had one real chance when he shot inches wide early on.

Mo Salah - 7

Quick break set up Mane for early opportunity. Side-footed home the only goal after a quick passing move on 23 minutes.

Roberto Firmino - 7

Denied by a excellent Mathew Ryan save on nine minutes. Set up Salah for Liverpool's goal. Superb movement.

Subs:

Jordan Henderson - 6

Assured performance in central midfield.

Daniel Sturridge - 6

Sent on late in the game.

Joel Matip - 6

A late introduction.

Unused: Alberto Moreno, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Simon Mignolet.

BRIGHTON

Mathew Ryan - 7

Superb save to keep out Firmino's ninth-minute header. Got a hand to Salah's goal but unable to prevent the shot nestling in the far corner.

Martin Montoya - 6

Tidy at the back. Looked to get forward when he could.

Shane Duffy - 7.5

Strong at the back as usual. Several clearances throughout the game.

Leon Balogun - 7

First start after coming on for Lewis Dunk in the 20th minute against Manchester United last week. Solid up against Liverpool's lively attackers. Booked.

Gaetan Bong - 7

Defended well. Prevented Liverpool's attackers from having too much joy down his side.

Anthony Knockaert - 6

Low early shot saved by Alisson. Missed a great chance to equalise early in the second half.

Dale Stephens - 7

Captain on the day. Won possession back several times in a hard-working display.

Davy Propper - 6

Neat play in possession. Looked to get Albion on the front foot.

Yves Bissouma - 6

First start for the club. Good covering play early on to deny Liverpool a chance to break. Caught in possession for Liverpool's opener after Albion took a quick free kick.

Solly March - 6

The winger had to do a lot of defensive work. Looked to break forward when he could.

Glenn Murray - 7

Held the ball up well when it was played to his feet. Tough day up against Gomez and van Dijk.

Subs:

Jurgen Locadia - 6

Came on after 75 minutes. Albion looked to utilise his pace.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6

Introduced 15 minutes from time. One excellent tackle to stop Salah breaking. Sent in the cross which Pascal Gross almost equalised from.

Pascal Gross - 6

Introduced late on. Great chance to earn Albion a point but Alisson saved his header.

Unused: David Button, Beram Kayal, Markus Suttner, Bernardo.