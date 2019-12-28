Aaron Mooy celebrates

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion against Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a 2-0 victory against Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

But who shone and who struggled for Albion?

Decent stop low to his left to deny King in first half. Back to his best after poor display against Sheffield United.

1. Maty Ryan 7-10

Defended well and linked with Mooy and Jahanbakhsh down the right. Classy

2. Martin Montoya 8-10

Started in place of Webster. Pretty solid just one wobble in first half but a last ditch Burn tackle saved his blushes

3. Shane Duffy 7-10

Calm and assured defensive performance from the skipper. Kept Solanke very quiet

4. Lewis Dunk 7-10

