Early left footed effort fizzed wide. Worked tirelessly in midfield

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion played-out a hard fought 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?

1. Martin Montoya 7-10

2. Adam Webster 7-10

3. Lewis Dunk 6-10

4. Pascal Gross 6-10

