Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Arsenal?
Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed an excellent 2-1 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium
But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?
1. Steven Alzate 7-10
Talk about being able to play anywhere. Denied Aubameyang with a great last ditch tackle and also attacked with purpose. Montoya has competition
2. Adam Webster 7-10
Good at the back and popped up with Albion's first goal. Looks solid Premier League performer and has two goals to his name this season
3. Lewis Dunk 7-10
A fine defensive display and always looking to play from the back
4. Dan Burn 6-10
Did little wrong. A tough test against Aubameyang but did well nullify their threat. Won the header that teed up Webster's goal
