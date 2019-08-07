Premier League deadline day LIVE: Brighton near Mooy deal, Albion sign PSG defender, interest in record-breaking £28m deal? Chelsea ace agrees Arsenal move, Manchester United miss out on key target

What will Brighton do on transfer deadline day?
What a transfer window it has been for Brighton. They have smashed their previous record for a signing and may do so again.

Adam Webster arrived from Bristol City for £20million, with Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay also arriving for big sums. Yet, it could once more be shattered with links to a Norwegian international as well as a former Premier League playmaker. It is set to be a busy day down on the coast with plenty of transfer business happening elsehwere. Refresh or hit F5 to stay up to date.