PSG defender excited to join Brighton and Hove Albion revolution

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of French right-back Romaric Yapi from Paris Saint-Germain, on undisclosed terms.

The 19-year-old defender has signed a one-year deal, with a one-year extension option for the club, and he will initially link up with Simon Rusk’s under-23 squad.

Rusk commented, “We are pleased to have completed the signing and are delighted to welcome Romaric to the club.

“He is another player the club has been aware of for a period of time. He is a versatile player and is comfortable at right-back, on the right wing or as a wing back.

“He is a talented player who has great potential, and I look forward to working with him."

Yapi began his career in the French capital with PSG, and over the last two seasons has made nine appearances in the UEFA Youth League.

He feels the club is the ideal place for him to develop as a player, and spoke about the attributes he hopes to bring to the squad.

He said, “I’m very happy to be here at Brighton. It’s a beautiful club and city, and I am ready for this new challenge.

“My best qualities are my defending, and I like to showcase my skills. That’s part of my identity and the way I like to play football.

“I like to assist my team-mates and get crosses in for the strikers. I am happy to be a part of this team and feel it is the best place for me.”

“PSG was like a family to me, and I have a lot of friends from my time there. My coach there was also like a teacher for me.

“Being at PSG was a dream but I am now looking forward to the future with Brighton. It’s the best club for my evolution, and I really like the city too.

“It’s a very different environment to Paris, and it feels more relaxed here. That’s very important to me and I like this environment.”