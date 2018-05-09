Ryan 'over the moon' after reaching ten clean sheets

Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was over the moon to reach his target of ten Premier League clean sheets in Friday's win against Manchester United.

The Australian number one kept eight shut-outs between August and the end of December but had to wait until the 0-0 draw away to Burnley at the end of April for his ninth.



The tenth then came as Brighton sealed their place in the Premier League for another season in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United.



Ryan said: "As a group we set a number of goals in a number of aspects of the game and ten clean sheets was one of them.



"I thought we were well on track and it was a bit disappointing from Newcastle to Burnley that it took almost four months to get the following one but it's two in a row now.



"Getting towards the end of the season it didn't look as though it would come about but we've got there and I'm over the moon."



Despite sealing their Premier League safety already, Ryan does not want Albion to take their foot off the gas.



Brighton are at Premier League champions Manchester City tonight and then travel to Liverpool on Sunday.



Ryan said: "We've got two important games left and we don't want to take a backward step from here.



"We can definitely continue our momentum.



"For myself personally, I want to do the best I can. I've got a busy summer coming up hopefully if I can stay fit, in-form and get selected for my country.



"I'll just be looking to ride this wave and I don't want to get off."