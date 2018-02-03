Ryan: We can take a deep breath but the pressure's still on

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan says Albion can take a deep breath after this afternoon's 3-1 win against West Ham but added it hasn't taken much of the pressure off as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

Goals from Glenn Murray, Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross lifted Brighton up to 13th in the Premier League, three points ahead of third-from-bottom Stoke who they travel to next Saturday.

The victory followed a 1-1 draw at Southampton in midweek and Albion now have two more huge games to come this month against Stoke and Swansea, inbetween a FA Cup fifth round tie with Coventry.

Ryan said: "The more victories we can get, it eases a little bit (of pressure) but I don't think it's a lot of pressure off us given the situation.

"Everyone can maybe just take another deep breath, we've got one victory out the way but we're under no illusion that this has dramatically changed anything yet.

"We're going to have to keep playing a final every week, making sure we're up for it, keep working in training and sacrifice in and away from the changing ground and live the football life in order to achieve that goal of survival.

"This massive period has been spoken about, playing the teams around us and it's important to take points. In Southampton during the week and here, it would be nice to have six points but we have four, so we look forward to Stoke now."

