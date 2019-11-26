Solly March: After Liverpool and Manchester City, Leicester City are Premier League's next best

By Alex Robertson

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Solly March is convinced Leicester City will break into the top four this season after their 2-0 victory at the Amex Stadium

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy proved a handful for the Albion defence last Saturday

Albion's run of three successive home victories came to an end at the hands of a flying Leicester side.

Before a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford, the Seagulls were sitting in the top half of the table, after electric performances against Tottenham, Everton and Norwich had lifted the mood at the Amex.

"They are rubbish goals really to concede," said March, after strikes from Leicester's Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy sealed victory for Brendan Rodgers' men. "But that's just what happens. It's disappointing obviously. We couldn't get a goal while we were on the front foot."

The sides went in at half-time with the scores level, with Leicester the better side and unlucky not to have taken the lead. A sluggish start by the Seagulls saw the Foxes dominate proceedings, but March was more impressed with Albion's performance in the second half, despite conceding twice.

Solly March breaks forward during the second half against Leicester City

"We changed a little, with a few tweaks in the second half, and I think it helped us press them and put them on the back foot, it worked for a period of time."

Leicester's lightning quick counter attacks proved too much for a Brighton defence that was without captain Lewis Dunk.

"I think other than City and Liverpool," March added. "They're probably top of the next bracket I'd say - they are definitely challenging for the top four. They've had a good start to the season and they're a good team".

March and Leandro Trossard have missed out parts of the season with injury, but March, who featured at left wing-back against the Foxes, believes the partnership between the two is a positive one. Trossard, who signed for £16m from Genk, has two goals and one assist so far this season.

"We have a good understanding I'd say," March added. "We played five or six games at the start of the season together before I got injured and I know where he's going to be and he knows where I like to play passes to. We understand each other and I think it's something we can develop more".

Due to Lewis Dunk's suspension, head coach Graham Potter tweaked the defensive formation and March was at wing back - a position he filled in the early stages of the season.

"I think he (Potter) wants us to be more attacking than anything but at times when they have got good possession you sometimes have got to drop deep. Obviously you don't want to do that but when there's a chance to press high, like at the start of the second half, I think it worked well."

Brighton, who are 12th in the Premier League standings, are next in action at league leaders Liverpool.