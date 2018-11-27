The Albion Roar to host an evening with former Brighton & Hove Albion favourites

The Albion Roar are hosting an evening with popular former Brighton duo Andy Rollings and Chris Cattlin next month.

'An Evening with Rollo and Catt' will take place at the Rialto Theatre in Brighton on Wednesday, December 12. Rollings and Catt will join Ady and Al from the Albion Roar - in association with www.oldfootballshirts.com - to recall tales from the dressing room, the manager's office and the pitch.

Rollings played more than 180 matches for Brighton from 1974 to 1980 and has since run the Preston Park Chalet Cafe for more than 30 years.

Cattlin joined Brighton in 1976 from Coventry and then served as Albion manager from 1983 to 1986. He opened a rock shop on Brighton seafront after leaving the Seagulls and since retiring spends his time between Brighton, Coventry and Spain.

The show begins at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Standard tickets are £8, with concession tickets £6. Click here to buy tickets.

