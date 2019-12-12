The incoming business Brighton and Hove Albion must do in the January transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion backed their manager last month with an improved contract extension that takes Graham Potter up to 2025.

It was not only a hands-off warning to other Premier League clubs, but a huge pat-on-the back for a job well done, so far.

Martin Montoya has been the regular right back for Albion this season

The board like the style of football Potter has implemented and also how he has promoted young players into the first team, such as Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate.

But the question now is will the club back the head coach in the January transfer window and if so, where do Brighton need to strengthen.

Goalkeeper

Absolutely no problems here. Maty Ryan has been excellent this season and is second in shots saved in the Premier League with 63. He is a superb shot stopper with four clean sheets this season.

The emergence of Steven Alzate has been a huge plus for Brighton this season

Not the tallest but very capable dealing with crosses and his distribution and playing out from the back has improved this season.

Concentration levels and focus is excellent. Brighton also have former Brentford stopper David Button as back-up to Ryan.

Defence

A right back/right-sided player has to be a priority for Albion. Potter has played both a traditional back four and wing backs this season. Martin Montoya has been a consistent performer on the right but he could do with some back up.

Aaron Connolly, 19, has two Premier League goals to his name this season

Steven Alzate has played the last two matches at right back but his best position is clearly midfield. Ezequiel Schelotto has worked his way back from a serious knee-injury but it's unclear if he is ready to perform each week at Premier League level. A talented young flyer on the right will no doubt be on Potter's wish list

Brighton are well stocked in central defence with Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Dan Burn all performing well throughout the season.

Ben White (Leeds) and Matt Clarke (Derby) are also out on loan and could be in first team contention next season. On the left, Burn has proved his versatility. The 6ft 7in defender has featured on the left of a defensive trio, left back and also left wing-back.

Solly March has also played left wing back but he and fellow left sided player Bernardo have both struggled with injuries this campaign. If March and Bernardo can stay fit (and it is an if), then Potter is likely happy with his options in this area.

The future of Alireza Jahanbakhsh remains a bit of a mystery

Midfield

Albion are in good shape for this season. It is perhaps an area that will be re-assessed in the summer but unless an absolute bargain is available, there doesn't appear to be a major panic for January.

Dale Stephens and Davy Propper have been consistent in the centre while Pascal Gross and Aaron Mooy have also proved their worth this season.

The emergence of Alzate has been a major plus and Leandro Trossard, despite his injuries, has and will likely prove to be a good addition. Yves Bissouma hasn't had a run in the team and has had a disappointing campaign to date.

It probably will not be this January, but Brighton will at some stage have to evolve from the Propper-Stephens combination. Stephens is 30 and Propper, who has been linked with Ajax in the past, has indicated he would like to play in the Spanish or German league at some stage.

Attack

Brighton are a bit light up top and could do with a striker. Neal Maupay has six goals and has adapted well to life in the Premier League after two prolific seasons in the Championship.

Aaron Connolly, at the age of 19 and with two PL goals to his name, has greatly exceeded expectations since his introduction in the first team. Murray, 36, has not scored in the PL this season and has been utilised mainly from the bench.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh looked destined for the exit door in January but he randomly made his first outing of the season as a second half substitute against Wolves. Whether or not goes in January remains unclear. Much will depend on the fitness of March and Trossard. It also seems unlikely Jurgen Locadia and Florin Andone will return to first team action from their loan spells.

It's quite an ask to leave Premier League attacking responsibilities to a 19-year-old, a striker from Championship and a player over 35. If a striker is available in January, Albion could well be tempted.

Conclusion

A right back and a striker are the areas Albion do seem light but Graham Potter already stated January is a notoriously difficult time to do business. The head coach has worked very well with the squad he largely inherited but no doubt he would like to add re-reinforcements to suit his style.

If that can be in January, then great but it might well have to wait until summer. A New Year signing would be a welcome boost but perhaps there is no major rush - Potter is, after-all, going to be at the club until at least 2025!