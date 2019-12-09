'The more I see Maupay the more I like him' Fans react to Brighton's draw against Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay celebrates after his goal against Wolves

Neal Maupay was the hot topic as we gauged the reaction on social media following Brighton and Hove Albion's 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

@NorthStandChat

An entertaining draw for #BHAFC against a very decent Wolves side. Both sides looked tired in the second half, and largely cancelled each other out. Albion MotM probably Maupay who looks brimming with confidence right now.

@LaurenLaing94

2 poor goals to concede, but well fought point in the end. Wolves are a good team and we’d have taken 4 points against Arsenal/Wolves. Maupay is getting better each game he plays for us, he doesn’t stop running! Annoying Stephens now misses the game against Palace though. #BHAFC

@dazpaine

That’s a good point against a very good #Wolves side. They’ve come a long way over the last few seasons as have we. Where they’re at is where I’d link to think we can be under Potter in a couple of seasons #bhafc

@warwicksmith

Either Mooy or Maupay as MOTM today I think. Maupay just shaded it for me - for a little guy he was a handful in all depts for their back three, linked up well and that goal was a top striker's finish. And loved him passionately arguing about moving their throw-in back 2 yards.

@wearebrighton

I don't care if Monday's blue, Tuesday grey and Wednesday too, Thursday I don't care bout you, IT'S MAUPAY I'M IN LOVE

@TimNash_1

#Wolves have equalled a 57-year-old record by drawing 2-2 at Brighton. They are now unbeaten in 11 league games, their longest such sequence in the top flight since September 1962.

@SambaRole

Neal Maupay is fantastic striker who is worth keeping an eye on. His game is wonderfully well rounded and workrate is off the charts, he's got a lot of right stuff. Made in Ligue 1 and polished in the Championship, he's been one of the revelations of the season.

@graham__potter

Neal Maupay this season: 2 goals scored with head, 2 goals scored with left foot, 2 goals scored with right footFantastique.

@TomBarclay_

The more I see of Neal Maupay, the more I like him. He's so clinical and has proved it again with a brilliant low blast from outside the area to make it 1-1. Ironically it came from a long ball, after all Brighton's tippy-tappy stuff. For £16m, what a signing