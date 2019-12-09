'The more I see Maupay the more I like him' Fans react to Brighton's draw against Wolves

Neal Maupay was the hot topic as we gauged the reaction on social media following Brighton and Hove Albion's 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

@NorthStandChat

An entertaining draw for #BHAFC against a very decent Wolves side. Both sides looked tired in the second half, and largely cancelled each other out. Albion MotM probably Maupay who looks brimming with confidence right now.

@LaurenLaing94

2 poor goals to concede, but well fought point in the end. Wolves are a good team and we’d have taken 4 points against Arsenal/Wolves. Maupay is getting better each game he plays for us, he doesn’t stop running! Annoying Stephens now misses the game against Palace though. #BHAFC

@dazpaine

That’s a good point against a very good #Wolves side. They’ve come a long way over the last few seasons as have we. Where they’re at is where I’d link to think we can be under Potter in a couple of seasons #bhafc

@warwicksmith

Either Mooy or Maupay as MOTM today I think. Maupay just shaded it for me - for a little guy he was a handful in all depts for their back three, linked up well and that goal was a top striker's finish. And loved him passionately arguing about moving their throw-in back 2 yards.

@wearebrighton

I don't care if Monday's blue, Tuesday grey and Wednesday too, Thursday I don't care bout you, IT'S MAUPAY I'M IN LOVE

@TimNash_1

#Wolves have equalled a 57-year-old record by drawing 2-2 at Brighton. They are now unbeaten in 11 league games, their longest such sequence in the top flight since September 1962.

@SambaRole

Neal Maupay is fantastic striker who is worth keeping an eye on. His game is wonderfully well rounded and workrate is off the charts, he's got a lot of right stuff. Made in Ligue 1 and polished in the Championship, he's been one of the revelations of the season.

@graham__potter

Neal Maupay this season: 2 goals scored with head, 2 goals scored with left foot, 2 goals scored with right footFantastique.

@TomBarclay_

The more I see of Neal Maupay, the more I like him. He's so clinical and has proved it again with a brilliant low blast from outside the area to make it 1-1. Ironically it came from a long ball, after all Brighton's tippy-tappy stuff. For £16m, what a signing