The state of play with every Brighton player after the European transfer window

The transfer window is always a chaotic time for a football club.

Now the dust has settled, we look at the situation with each Brighton player who could feature in the Premier League for Graham Potter.

1. Mat Ryan

Brighton's established No 1. A solid start to the season.
2. David Button

Provides competition for Ryan and will look to feature in cup matches.
3. Martin Montoya

Classy displays at right wing back from the Spaniard. Looks at ease in Graham Potter's formation. Defending is sound and chooses his time to attack.
4. Ezequiel Schelotto

Gaining fitness after a knee injury. His energy could give Potter another option on the right.
