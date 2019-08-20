Tomer Hemed in pictures / Our favourite shots of Tomer Hemed in a Brighton shirt
As Tomer Hemed departs for Charlton, we look back on some of his favourite moments in an Albion shirt.
Thanks for the memories Tomer.
Hemed scores the third goal during Brighton's Premier League victory against West Bromwich Albion at Amex Stadium on September 9, 2017 (Getty)
Hemed celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Ipswich Town at Amex Stadium on February 14, 2017 (Getty)
Hemed applauds supporters during the match between Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road on April 21, 2017 (getty)
Hemed reacts during the match between Brighton and Bristol City at Amex Stadium on April 29, 2017
