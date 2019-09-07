UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round-up: Propper's Netherlands overcome old foes Germany in thriller

Brighton & Hove Albion's Davy Propper enjoyed a marvellous night for the Netherlands as they picked up a 4-2 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group C win in Germany in last night.

The hosts took the lead on nine minutes. Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry tucked home the rebound from Lucas Klostermann's shot to make it 1-0,

But the Dutch put in a superb second half display to take a vital victory. Frenkie de Jong's tidy finish levelled the game up on 59 minutes before Germany's Jonathan Tah poked the ball into his own goal seven minutes later to put Ronald Koeman's side ahead.

Germany were awarded a somewhat controversial penalty on 73 minutes. Goalscorer de Jong was penalised for handball after the ball had spun onto the Barcelona midfielder's arm from a blocked cross. Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos fired home the spot kick and claim what looked like a point for the Germans.

But debutant Donyell Malen, who replaced former Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon on 58 minutes, put the visitors in front with 11 minutes to go after a lovely ball from Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Liverpool midfielder then sealed the three points as he charged through to score in second half stoppage time.

Albion's Propper took to the field on 58 minutes, replacing right-back Denzel Dumfries.

Victory for the Dutch, their first in Germany in 17 years, meant Joachim Low's side missed out on topping Group C. Top spot still belongs to Northern Ireland, who have taken a maximum 12 points from four games.

The Netherlands are now three points and a place behind the Germans with a game in hand over their old rivals.

The Dutch travel to bottom-of-the-table Estonia on Monday (7.45pm kick-off).

