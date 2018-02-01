Ulloa hails ‘amazing’ fans’ reception

Leonardo Ulloa said it was a special feeling to hear the reception from Brighton’s fans towards him at Southampton last night.

Supporters sang the striker’s name before, during and after the 1-1 draw as he wore the blue and white stripes for the first time in three and a half years, after returning to the club on loan from Leicester.

Ulloa, who came on for the final 13 minutes at St Mary’s, said: “It was amazing, that feeling is very good. It was in the past and it’s the same now. It’s a special feeling for me. Now I will try to give my best for the relationship.”

Ulloa added Albion would continue to work to stay in the top flight and said: “It’s a very good point, the most important thing for me is not losing points and not losing games.

“When you play away, it’s difficult. We were winning the game with the penalty but after that they had some chances and it finished a draw but it’s good.

“Every game is so difficult, so we have to be happy with the point.”

