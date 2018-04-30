Ulloa unsure about his future

Leonardo Ulloa says his main focus is to ensure Brighton stay in the Premier League and then he'll think about his future.

The 31-year-old rejoined Albion on loan from Leicester in January and made his first league start in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Burnley.

Ulloa has one year left on his Leicester contract but is down the pecking order at the Foxes, behind Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Shinji Okazaki.

The striker netted 26 goals in 58 appearances in his first spell at Brighton, before he joined Leicester in July, 2014, and helped the Foxes lift the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.

He has had limited game time since then and Saturday's start was his first in the Premier League for more than a year.

Ulloa said: “I don’t know about my future at the moment – my main focus is to make sure we’re safe in this league and then I can begin to think about that.

"The feeling in the team is that we are in a good position at the moment, and we have three difficult games, so we have to give our best.

“At the moment we’re doing well and can only focus on ourselves rather than results around us.

“You need a tough mentality and need to fight for the rest of the season – we need to stay united as a group ahead of our remaining matches – we know we need some more points on the board before the end of the campaign.”

Ulloa was pleased to start at Turf Moor and said: “For myself it was nice to be back in the team, but I recognise I still need more minutes on the pitch to improve my fitness.

“I feel good and was happy to play – but I want it to be more regualry, Saturday was physical but I felt good on the whole."

