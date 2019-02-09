Watch Sean Dyche react to victory against 'very good' Brighton side Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Burnley manager Sean Dyche said his side 'got all the basics right' in their victory against a 'very good' Brighton team this evening. Watch Dyche's post match reaction in the video above. Sean Dyche. Picture by PW Sporting Photography Watch Chris Hughton react to Brighton's Premier League defeat against Burnley