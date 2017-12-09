We have to get points against the teams around us - Hughton

Chris Hughton has reiterated the importance of Brighton picking up points against the teams around them in the Premier League table.

Brighton are away to Huddersfield this afternoon and are looking to end a four-game winless run in the top flight against a Terriers side who have lost their last four.

Albion sit 12th in the Premier League, just two points but four places above Huddersfield in a congested table.

Hughton said: "I don't see the top six dramatically challenging. What you want is in a group of teams to make sure the gaps don't become too big.

"The only gap you're always conscious of is the gap between yourself and the relegation zone, that's the one you want to steer clear of and where you want to try to create a gap.

"It's very difficult to get points and get wins against the top six. Against the teams that are around us, it's important that if you can't win the games, you don't lose them."

With Tottenham away on Wednesday and than back-to-back home games before Christmas, Hughton hopes his side draw on their experiences of the Championship with games coming thick and fast.

He said: "If you look at the first 11 games this season, it was over a 12 week period, the next 11 are over a six week period.

"You hope with our experiences in the Championship where you're used to playing more games and more midweek games that you can benefit from it but you're doing it against far better opposition.

"It's something we're used to and you have to adapt the best way you can."