West Ham considering former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton to replace Manuel Pellegrini

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is said to be under consideration by West Ham if they decide to part company with Manuel Pellegrini.

West Ham are without a win in seven matches and are just three points above the relegation zone. It's not the return the club anticipated after spending close to £100m in the summer.

Rafael Benítez, who joined the Chinese side Dalian Yifang last summer, is also in the frame but Hughton is seen as a more realistic target. Hughton has been out of work since he was sacked by Brighton at the end of last season.

He was previously linked to the job at Stoke but Hughton is keen for a return to the Premier League and the West Ham position would certainly interest the former Spurs player.

Pellegrini has 18 months remaining on a contract worth £7m a year and West Ham would have to pay a sizeable compensation package to the Chilean if they sack him halfway through his deal. Benitez is said to be earning £12m a year at Chinese club Dalian Yifang and that costly combination could force West Ham to look elsewhere.

Hughton, who guided Brighton to promotion in 2017 and kept them in the Premier League for two seasons, is said to be highly-regarded by those in charge at West Ham.