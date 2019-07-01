What would you ask Graham Potter and Tony Bloom at the Albion fans’ forum?

Brighton and Hove Albion new head coach Graham Potter, chairman Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber will face the fans at a pre-season fans’ forum.

It will be held at the Amex on Thursday, August 8 just two days before Albion kick-off the new Premier League campaign at FA Cup finalists Watford.

Potter, Bloom and Barber will be joined by Brighton and Hove Independent columnist and BBC Sussex commentator Johnny Cantor, who will host the event.

The event will be held in the Mayo Wynne Baxter Lounge, which has capacity for up to 400 attendees.

Entry is free with priority periods for season-ticket holders followed by My Albion+ members - but those wishing to attend must apply for print-at-home tickets via seagullstickets.com.

Members can apply from 4 July, and the general public can apply from 9 July.