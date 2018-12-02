When is the FA Cup third round draw? What TV channel is it on? What are the ball numbers?

Brighton & Hove Albion will find out their opponents for the FA Cup third round tomorrow evening.

The Seagulls and the other 19 Premier League clubs all enter the FA Cup at the third round stage. Albion will be hoping for another long run in the competition like last season when they reached the quarter-finals.

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

The third round draw takes place from Stamford Bridge tomorrow evening. It will get underway around 7.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be broadcast live from 7.30pm on BBC One. You can also live stream it on the BBC iPlayer.

When does the third round take place?

The third round will take place on the weekend of Saturday January 5, with fixtures taking place between January 4 to 7.

What is the prize money?

Teams who win in the FA Cup third round will receive £135,500. The winners of this year's competition will receive £3,600,000.

What are the ball numbers?

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Birmingham City

5 Blackburn Rovers

6 Bolton Wanderers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Chelsea

13 Crystal Palace

14 Derby County

15 Everton

16 Fulham

17 Huddersfield Town

18 Hull City

19 Ipswich Town

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 Norwich City

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston North End

31 Queens Park Rangers

32 Reading

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Guiseley or Fleetwood Town

46 Bury or Luton Town

47 Wrexham or Newport County

48 Tranmere Rovers or Southport

49 Barnsley

50 Shrewsbury Town or Scunthorpe United

51 Solihull Moors or Blackpool

52 Chesterfield or Grimsby Town

53 Peterborough United or Bradford City

54 Swindon Town or Woking

55 Oldham Athletic

56 Lincoln City

57 AFC Wimbledon

58 Oxford United

59 Barnet or Stockport County

60 Rochdale or Portsmouth

61 Walsall or Sunderland

62 Accrington Stanley

63 Doncaster Rovers

64 Slough Town or Gillingham

HAVE YOU READ?

Is Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?



Dunk hails Andone after full Brighton & Hove Albion debut



Huddersfield star says Brighton loan got his career back on track



David Wagner unhappy with Steve Mounie's red card and says Brighton should have had two players sent off



Huddersfield v Brighton player ratings



Huddersfield v Brighton picture gallery



First Brighton goal will give Florin Andone confidence