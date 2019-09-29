WSL / Arsenal 4-0 Brighton: Hope Powell targets improvement after Jordan Nobbs seals victory for Gunners

Hope Powell insists Brighton must raise their standards after a 4-0 loss to WSL champions Arsenal earlier today.

Arsenal’s comfortable victory was sealed with England’s Jordan Nobbs’ first goal since her return from a knee injury that saw her miss the World Cup. Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema’s and Danielle van de Donk’s were also on target for the Gunners.

Powell said, “You’ve got to show up against a team like Arsenal with the quality and depth that they have in the squad.

“We knew we’d have to concede ground and they would have more of the ball, but you’ve got to be prepared to fight. We were certainly a bit lacklustre today, and didn’t do the basics well enough.

“They’ve got to take a look at themselves and reflect on what could’ve been done better. We’ve got to work out why so many players were not on their game, and we must improve.

“I don’t mind if we lose and have a go, but not only did we lose, I don’t feel as though we had a go, and that’s the most disappointing thing.”

Arsenal’s player of the match Jordan Nobbs said, “I’m so glad to be back and we just need to keep putting in the performances and winning games.

“We’ve got the three points that we wanted and I think Joe will be happy with the way we played today.”

Albion’s next home game is against West Ham United on Sunday, October 13 at 2pm. Powell says the players staying at base will still put in the hard work on the training pitch.

“We’ll still be on the grass. We’ve got a few international players that are going away, and it gives us some time to deal with the little injuries that we have within the squad.

“There will be a break from the games, but everybody will be in tomorrow and we’ll still have a normal schedule for the rest of the week.”

ALBION: Walsh, Lundorf, F. Whelan, Williams, Gibbons; Bowman, Simpkins (Le Garrec 46), Connolly; A. Whelan (Nilden 74), Green (Le Tissier 66), Brazil.

SUBS NOT USED: Harris (GK), Barton, Kerkdijk, Umotong.

ATTENDANCE: 1,607