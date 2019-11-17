WSL player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Hope Powell's Brighton against Birmingham

By Logan MacLeod

Megan Walsh 6-10 - Didn't face a shot all game. Brighton defended well as a unit to protect her. Birmingham had no attacking threat.

Fliss Gibbons 6-10 - Got forward on a few occasions and looked to make something happen. Did her defensive duties well. Strong in the tackle.

Dani Bowman 6-10 (capt) - Very little involvement throughout. The game seemed to pass her by. Provided no option for the back four when they were trying to play out from the back. Subbed off for Nilden (78).

Fern Whelan 6-10 - Had little to do as Birmingham were non-existent up front. Nearly got on the end of a Le Garrec corner. Did the basics well along with her back four.

Aileen Whelan 6-10 - Little involvement throughout. The majority of Brighton's attacks were down the right hand side - she was playing on the left. Nearly saw her cross/shot creep in at the near post.

Kirsty Barton 6-10 - Part of Brighton's back four. Had little to do all game but fulfilled her duties well when called upon. Nearly saw her mistake allow a Birmingham forward in on goal but she recovered well. Could have got forward more.

Kayleigh Green 8-10 - Named player of the match. Bagged a brace and was involved throughout. Confidently smashed her penalty into the roof of the net after a long wait for the injured Brazil. Nodded home from 5 yards out for her second goal.

Ellie Brazil 6-10 - Good run in behind saw her win a penalty. Unfortunately her day was cut short after picking up a knock from the penalty incident. Subbed off for Lundorf (19).

Emily Simpkins 7-10 - Heavily involved, especially in the first half. Got about in the middle of the park with her quick feet and thinking. Flagged offside after putting the ball into the net. Was denied by the Birmingham keeper after nearly finishing off a wonderful team move.

Maya Le Tissier 6-10 - Part of the solid back four. Always communicating with defensive partner, Fern Whelan. Had little to do but did it well.

Lea Le Garrec 8-10 - Showed nice touches in tight spaces throughout. Looked a danger with some of her crosses. Scored a worldie from 25 yards out after intercepting a loose pass and firing her shot in off the cross bar. Assisted Green's header from a corner. Impressive display.

Substitues:

Amanda Nilden 6-10 - Subbed on for Bowman (78) with 10 minutes to go while her team was seeing the game out at 3-0. Not enough time to affect the game.

Matilde Lundorf 7-10 - Subbed on for Brazil (19). Got straight into the game and saw the majority of the action down her right-wing. Covered ground well and consistently played the right ball. Positive performance.

Unused substitutes: Sophie Harris, Katie Natkiel, Danique Kerkdijk, Vitoria Williams, Libby Bance.