Albions fans donate thousands to Brighton charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest last Sunday was an official BHAFC Foundation community matchday.

Albion fans came out in force to support the club's official charity.

The BHAFC Foundation – which supports around 35,000 young people in Sussex – has community matchdays twice per season in order to raise fan awareness of the charity’s work and to raise funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of Albion fans donated to the Foundation’s team of staff members and volunteers deployed around the Amex Stadium, with a silent auction and signups of new regular donors also raising funds on the day.

Joel Veltman claps the Albion fans as he dons a BHAFC Foundation warmup tee

During the pre-match warmup Albion players wore commemorative Foundation shirts to show their support for the charity.

Michelle Tipper, who has raised more than £25k for the Foundation in the last five years and recently completed a charity abseil down the Brighton i360, was interviewed on the stadium’s big screens before kick-off.

She was joined by former Albion player and BHAFC Foundation mentor Guy Butters, who highlighted the impact that the charity has on local people across Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the money raised will go towards supporting the Foundation’s work to change lives through the power of football, including; working with 150 local schools, bringing disability football to 350 people every week, providing free football sessions to over 1,000 children through Premier League Kicks, and promoting girls’ football.

The Foundation team were dotted around the stadium taking donations

Matt Dorn, CEO at the BHAFC Foundation, said: “We were really pleased to see so many Albion fans support us on Sunday.

“We had a lot of interest in our work and our team chatted with plenty of fans who wanted to find out more, which is very encouraging.

“I hope that Albion fans have gone home feeling proud about their club’s charity. Thank you to everyone who donated so generously.”