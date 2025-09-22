Albuery puts paid to Worthing's hopes of first point of season

Two goals by former Worthing striker Shannon Albuery helped put paid to the Reds’ hopes of a first point of the season as Moneyfields turned a half-time stalemate into a 4-1 win at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium in Division 1SW of the National League.

Grace Jarrett earned her first start while Izzy Chapman was back in the side. New signings Megan Gates and Talliah Anderson both began on the bench.

The unbeaten visitors arrived locked in a three-way tussle at the top of the table with Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town. They created the opening opportunity of the contest in fine conditions.

Four minutes had elapsed when home custodian Ella Hunkin was called into action; smothering at the feet of Albuery following neat approach play.

The Rebels were proving to be a far tougher nut to crack and Moneys took until the midway mark of the first 45 to threaten again. Dream Surin spread the ball out to Beth Burgess on the right and her pull-back found Liv Venditto around 20 yards out, only for the defender to blast over.

Within 60 seconds, a harsh free-kick presented Burgess with the chance to open Hampshire side’s account but her effort landed on the roof of the net. Albuery’s attempt also ended there after the ball broke kindly for her through the inside-right channel.

Stoppage time almost resulted in the Reds going ahead, thanks to Mia South’s long pass forward aiming for Jasmine Smith but Sophie Phelps got in front of her to head back to ‘keeper Hannah Haughton.

While 0-0 at the change of ends might have been satisfactory for Worthing. it clearly wasn’t good enough for Moneys manager Karl Watson. Four substitutions may have appeared a bit dramatic, although in fairness the second period was barely two minutes old when one, Meg Fox, produced an improvised lob to beat Hunkin.

Soon after that, Phelps headed Fox’s corner on to the post. On the hour, Albuery came close to notching against her old team but slipped at the vital moment, with sub Britt Jeal failing to get enough power behind her shot.

Reds continued to weather the storm as Skye Granger - the third of the half-time four - slipped in Burgess, who struck the upright.

Worthing top scorer of last term Tierney Scott entered the fray for the opposition and wasted little time in beating her marker on the byline and pulling the ball back for Gemma Simmonds. Although Hunkin pulled off another top stop, she was powerless to prevent ex-Red Albuery nodding in Burgess’ subsequent flag-kick.

The latter duo paired up to more devastating effect shortly afterwards, once Surin had played a free-kick down the line to Burgess whose low, driven cross was finished off by Albuery from close range.

A sense of disappointment came over the Rebels with another set-piece, this time via the right foot of the visitors’ star turn Burgess. Her free-kick from wide out on the left somehow evaded a sea of bodies in the penalty area and nestled in the far corner.

Soon the Reds’ Sophia Wickenden played a perfect slide rule pass for Lauren Amerena to latch on to and calmly stroke past Haughton.

Albuery was inches away from taking the match ball back to Portsmouth, after not only flashing a dangerous delivery across the face of goal but also smacking the bar.

Hunkin then showed off her juggling skills in keeping out a long-range Fox attempt while also foiling Albuery and Scott on the follow-up.

A fine build-up offered up an opening to Simmonds, though her edge-of-the-D volley flew harmlessly wide, succeeded a short passage of play later by the same player firing a closer half-chance off target too.

Haughton had to be alert to cut out the supply line from Skye Bacon that saw Amerena frustrated deep into stoppages and Scott had the ball in the net one last time, only for the assistant’s flag to rule it out for offside.