Having been unbeaten following four friendlies against Eastbourne Borough, Queen’s Park Rangers, East Grinstead and Hearts, the Reds were unable to overcome Aldershot in a topsy-turvy game at the EBB Stadium.

The Shots, who compete in the National League, took the lead in the opening minute through Jayden Harris. The former Fulham midfielder robbed Reds defender Dion Conroy of the ball before tapping into an unguarded net.

Crawley’s Ashley Nadesan, who signed a new contract last month, levelled the scoring just before the half-hour mark, with a clever and composed finish after the ball broke loose.

Ashley Nadesan scored in the 3-2 defeat at Aldershot. Photo: Steve Robards

The Reds’ only trialist of the day came off the bench to give the away side the lead just six minutes after the break.

It was a great strike from outside the area from after a fast-paced, passing move with Nadesan and James Tilley involved.

It took just four minutes for Aldershot to restore parity once again, when Inih Effiong finding the top corner in fine style, from the edge of the box. It came after more poor defending from the Reds, who kept hold of the ball for too long in a dangerous area and were again made to pay.

Both sides then made wholesale changes, with only Glenn Morris, Travis Johnson and Dion Conroy staying on the pitch for Crawley.

A draw seemed inevitable but substitute Harry Panayioutou struck a winner for the Shots three minutes from time after yet another defensive mistake.

The pre-season tour has been mostly successful for Crawley but this game could prove to be the most important lesson for Kevin Betsy, who will now be looking to iron out those defensive deficiencies before the Reds travel to Carlisle next Saturday (July 30), for the opening fixture of the Sky Bet League Two season.

Crawley: Morris, Tilley, Omole, Conroy, Francomb, Johnson, Powell, Hessenthaler, Nichols, Nadesan, Telford

Subs: Addai, Francillette, Wells, Trialist, Balagizi, Marshall, Davis, Shubbar, Appiah.

Aldershot: Ashby-Hammond, Davies, Harfield, Partington, Jordon, Cordner, Willard, Harris, Trialist A, Amartey, Effiong

Subs: Anderson, Trialist A, Trialist B, Trialist C, Panayiotou

