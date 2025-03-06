All change at AFC Uckfield Town – new bosses are named

By Will Hugall
Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:54 BST

AFC Uckfield Town have announced the appointment of a new chairman and management team after the departure of Billy Wood.

After Wood left for the Lancing first-team manager role a fortnight ago, it was deemed a conflict of interest to be involved at Uckfield in any capacity, with the 38-year-old relinquishing all formal roles.

In a statement posted on club social media accounts, it was first announced that Graham ‘Wilf’ Holman had been appointed as the club’s new interim first-team manager.

Holman, the father of Oakmen defender Jimmy and Wolverhampton Wanderers academy forward Fletcher, played as a striker himself two decades ago, with memorable contributions at Eastbourne Town.

AFC Uckfield Town's new chairman Robert 'Bob' Barden - picture via club
AFC Uckfield Town's new chairman Robert 'Bob' Barden - picture via club

More recently, Holman was a youth coach at Eastbourne Borough, assisting his sons with their footballing journeys and leading Borough’s Under-15s side to the 2023 Sussex Stan Beattie Memorial Trophy Final.

A statement from AFC Uckfield Town read: “Wilf will take over first-team management responsibilities from Billy Wood until the end of the season. Wilf brings a wealth of experience to the role and will be supported by Robert ‘Bob’ Barden and Mally Jones.”

Soon after this announcement, the club also confirmed that they had a new chairman.

As well as assisting with first-team management, Robert ‘Bob’ Barden will step up as chairman following Wood’s departure.

A club statement read: “Bob brings with him a wealth of experience, having served the club in various capacities over recent years. His deep understanding of the club’s culture and values will be invaluable in his new role.”

The Oakmen also added Jason Tibble to their management team this week. Tibble, who was first-team goalkeeper and Under-18s manager at the club between 2020 and 2022, returns as the new Under-23s manager. A club statement said he would also add “valuable depth and experience to our playing squad.”

