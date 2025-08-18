Crawley Town CEO Tom Allman | Picture: CTFC

Crawley Town new owners, KB Sports and Leisure, have announced that Tom Allman would be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Crawley Town. And Allman is relishing getting stuck into the role.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allman has had several roles at the club since he joined as an intern in 2016, when Ziya Eren took over the reins.

In his first interview with club media, Allman said “It feels great, really proud to be assuming the role of Chief Exec. It’s a club that means a lot to me, obviously been involved at the club a long time, so really grateful to Raph, Ryan and the board at KB Sports and Leisure for entrusting me to take on the role and I look forward to leading the club into this exciting new era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I joined in 2016 at the start of the Ziya Eren ownership, so worked with Dermot (Drummy) and Matt Gray as my first management team, obviously worked closed with Erdem (Konyar), Kelly (Derham) and Bruce (Winfield), Graham Wright was the commercial manager at the time, so I'm really grateful for their support, learnt a lot as my first role in football.

“I continued working there whilst I was at university, so I had a good two years to start off, had experience is marketing roles, commercial roles and in the media department in that time too. I then got promoted to General Manager just before the COVID season so that was a nice little curve ball having to work through that alongside Erdem and Claire James. I think I’m ready for the role, it’s a role I have wanted for a while now. I’m really pleased just to be here and excited to get my teeth into it.”

It couldn’t be a better time to start the new role, just as the new season starts.

Despite being new to the role, Allman has been working hard behind the scenes. He said “This summer has been busy, but it’s been exciting, nonetheless. There’s a really good atmosphere around the place, everyone really keen to make an impression obviously with new ownership. It’s been great working closely with Raph, his excitement, passion for the club has been clear to see and it’s great working with someone like that. It’s a really exciting time and just looking forward to what the future holds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fans would have noticed the new interior cladding on the stands, as well as the exterior cladding so a lot of investment from KB Sports and Leisure to make the stadium more appealing.

Allman said “The off-field investment this summer has been significant, certainly the biggest in the time that I’ve been here and it’s just a great time to be a part of. You want people to turn up to the stadium, to be proud, to turn up and say, ‘this is the home of my football team,’ and equally also provide a better experience for fans on a match day.

“There’s a lot of aesthetical changes that fundamentally do improve the visual aspects of the club, but there’s lot of bits and pieces behind the scenes that fans wouldn’t see, that from an operational point of view, make our lives easier behind the scenes but equally will have those benefits for fans on match days as well.

" Queueing time, for example, the shop is an obvious one, then some others that may not be as obvious to fans, but a big impact for us off the pitch too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his previous role, Allman was managing the off-field outputs, and his new role has new aims and priorities. He said “I think Raf outlined it in his interview that one of the first ones is doing the basics right. I think that’s a key one to focus on at the start.

“There’s a lot that we have to get right now at the start of the season so that we’re not reeling in the effects of not being prepared later on in the season. That’s where our immediate focus is at the moment, making sure that Scott feels supported, making sure that the team feel supported to go out there on a match day and perform.

"Then it’s those longer viewed items that require a little bit more strategic planning once we’re up and running football wise. Short term on pitch success and then obviously long term, building on that success on the pitch into something bigger and better.

“Second to that, obviously transparency and fan engagement has been a big thing for the last couple of years, so that’ll be a key area for me to work on. We’ve got meetings with the CTSA (Crawley Town Supporters Alliance) planned, I’m meeting the guys at G&H Coaches, the Devil’s Advocate I’m in conversation with about the next meeting for that, and then obviously discussions regarding a date for a fans forum which will be posted in due course, so just getting that communication between the various fan groups, obviously as individual groups and then hopefully plans to collate those various groups into one big group and really look to kick on from there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allman is confident the foundations are in place for what could be a great season for the club, both in the short term as well as the longer-term view.

Allman said “I think the potential here at this club is massive. I don’t think you need to be an expert to realise that obviously the 17,000 fans at Wembley shows you the appetite is there, we just need as a club to do more to make sure that those 17,000 people are coming every week, then we can start to realise the potential that this club does have.

“Without being disrespectful to anything we’ve achieved so far, I’m a firm believer in that we’ve actually still almost got everything else to achieve. You’ll have a lot of clubs that will be in leagues lower down than us almost being at the same stage of having a blank canvas in terms of stadium, in terms of training ground, in general infrastructure but they’re relying on back-to-back promotions to get into the league.

"We’re obviously heading off to a former Premier League side in Swansea City in the cup so we’re already there. We’re at the level that everyone fights to get to and equally have still got everything to achieve off the field as well. I think it’s a fantastic position to be in where we’re alive and fighting and I look forward to hopefully leading us into being able to realise that potential.”