Allsopp and Morris are Nelson’s first two Lewes signings
and live on Freeview channel 276
As he starts to plan for their 2024-25 Isthmian premier division campaign, Nelson has secured the signatures of midfielders Eddie Allsopp and Malachi Morris.
The Rooks have also confirmed Frankie Sawyer will be first team coach.
First to sign was 22-year-old Allsopp, who is already experienced at this level having played for Herne Bay, Bowers & Pitsea and most recently Chatham Town and Folkestone Invicta, where he spent his time in the 23/24 season.
He came through the youth ranks at Charlton Athletic before a permanent move to Faversham Town in the 21/22 season but quickly made a step up to the National League South joining Eastbourne Borough.
Allsopp told the Lewes website: “I’m really excited. It’s a great club, great facilities, and having spoke to both Pitts (Craig Nelson) and Frankie, they sold it to me.”
Morris, 21, is no stranger to Nelson having played for him at Glebe, and is very highly rated.
As a teenager he signed for Dulwich Hamlet when they were in the National League South, and he had spells on loan at South Park, Sittingbourne and Merstham in the Isthmian south east.
Morris said: “It’s amazing, especially to follow Pitts and Frank on the journey. It’s a blessing, and to showcase my talent, on this platform, and I can’t wait.”
Lewes’ programme of friendlies will start at Haywards Heath on Saturday, July 13.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.