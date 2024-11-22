‘Almost the complete performance’ – Bexhill United close in on top three spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bexhill United’s fine form continued with a comfortable win at AFC Varndeanians – leaving manager Ryan Light eyeing up a top-three spot.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pirates beat Varndeanians 3-0 last Saturday to move up to fifth in the SCFL premier division.

And although the top two – Hassocks and Haywards Heath – are well clear at the top, the Pirates are now only a point behin Roffey, who are third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll look to strength their place tomorrow at home to another team of pace-setters, Crawley Down Gatwick, who are sixth and level on points with them.

It's not just the Pirates' flag that is flying... Picture: Jon Smalldon

Against Varndeanians, Bexhill started the game well and took the lead through an Ollie Hull free kick after just five minutes.

The Pirates kept the pressure on their hosts but failed to add to their lead before half-time.

An excellent performance was cemented in the second half with goals from Ed Ratcliffe and Aaron Capon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light said: “It was almost the complete performance from us, we defended well when we needed too and looked dangerous from every attack.

"We’re now on a good run and have put ourselves into a position where we sit just a point off of the top three in the league table.

"Saturday will be a tough game at home against a good Crawley Down side who are also up there around the play0off places.”

The campaign continues to be a tough one for Little Common.

A Logan Copley double put them 2-1 up at home to Shoreham but they ended losing 3-2. They visit Roffey tomorrow.