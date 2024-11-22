‘Almost the complete performance’ – Bexhill United close in on top three spot

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bexhill United’s fine form continued with a comfortable win at AFC Varndeanians – leaving manager Ryan Light eyeing up a top-three spot.

The Pirates beat Varndeanians 3-0 last Saturday to move up to fifth in the SCFL premier division.

And although the top two – Hassocks and Haywards Heath – are well clear at the top, the Pirates are now only a point behin Roffey, who are third.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They’ll look to strength their place tomorrow at home to another team of pace-setters, Crawley Down Gatwick, who are sixth and level on points with them.

It's not just the Pirates' flag that is flying... Picture: Jon SmalldonIt's not just the Pirates' flag that is flying... Picture: Jon Smalldon
It's not just the Pirates' flag that is flying... Picture: Jon Smalldon

Against Varndeanians, Bexhill started the game well and took the lead through an Ollie Hull free kick after just five minutes.

The Pirates kept the pressure on their hosts but failed to add to their lead before half-time.

An excellent performance was cemented in the second half with goals from Ed Ratcliffe and Aaron Capon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Light said: “It was almost the complete performance from us, we defended well when we needed too and looked dangerous from every attack.

"We’re now on a good run and have put ourselves into a position where we sit just a point off of the top three in the league table.

"Saturday will be a tough game at home against a good Crawley Down side who are also up there around the play0off places.”

The campaign continues to be a tough one for Little Common.

A Logan Copley double put them 2-1 up at home to Shoreham but they ended losing 3-2. They visit Roffey tomorrow.

Related topics:PiratesBexhill UnitedBexhillSCFLHaywards Heath

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice