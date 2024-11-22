‘Almost the complete performance’ – Bexhill United close in on top three spot
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And although the top two – Hassocks and Haywards Heath – are well clear at the top, the Pirates are now only a point behin Roffey, who are third.
They’ll look to strength their place tomorrow at home to another team of pace-setters, Crawley Down Gatwick, who are sixth and level on points with them.
Against Varndeanians, Bexhill started the game well and took the lead through an Ollie Hull free kick after just five minutes.
The Pirates kept the pressure on their hosts but failed to add to their lead before half-time.
An excellent performance was cemented in the second half with goals from Ed Ratcliffe and Aaron Capon.
Light said: “It was almost the complete performance from us, we defended well when we needed too and looked dangerous from every attack.
"We’re now on a good run and have put ourselves into a position where we sit just a point off of the top three in the league table.
"Saturday will be a tough game at home against a good Crawley Down side who are also up there around the play0off places.”
The campaign continues to be a tough one for Little Common.
A Logan Copley double put them 2-1 up at home to Shoreham but they ended losing 3-2. They visit Roffey tomorrow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.