David Altendorff says he is excited by the challenge of getting Hastings United back to where they should be in the Sussex football pecking order.

Few would disagree that a club the size of United should not be in the Isthmian south east division – and at the wrong end of it too.

And Altendorff, who has management experience at clubs including Newhaven, Loxwood, Lancing and Whitehawk, is the man tasked with leading the team’s recovery.

The Us were relegated from the Isthmian premier division last and have started badly at step four, winning just two of the 12 games played before the club parted company with Lee Carey last week.

David Altendorff directs operations in his first game as Hastings United boss | Picture: Jon Smalldon

United lost 3-1 at home to Deal on Saturday, 48 hours after Altendorff agreed a deal, then were minutes away from a 1-0 home win over Hassocks on Tuesday night only for the Robins to level in added time.

Altendorff told the Observer: “I’d spoken to Hastings before when there was a vacancy but it didn’t happen, but this time it’s a good opportunity and it’s happened quickly.

"Everyone knows this is a massive club, and it’s an exciting challenge. It’s a difficult time of the season to come because recruiting isn’t easy, but we’ve managed to bring in a couple of good players and there’ll be more.

"The aim this season is simply to finish as high as we can, then build from there.

Hastings United have a good squad - but they need to start climbing the Isthmian south east table | Picture: Jon Smalldon

"There’s a lot to do but there are many things and people already in place, including some very good players in the squad.”

Altendorff is a PE teacher by trade and a man with extensive youth football coaching experience, as well as being an ex-player with 500 step five games behind him. As Lancing manager in 2023-24, he took them within a whisker of the Isthmian south east play-offs.

He has added Alex Marr and Justin Jones to the backroom team, with a number of existing staff staying on. And he is impressed by the club’s structure – including their army of volunteers – and by how many fans are still turning up despite tough times on the pitch.

"We had 750 on Saturday and 650 on Tuesday which in the circumstances is a really great number,” he said.

United look to give Altendorff his first United win when they visit bottom side East Grinstead tomorrow.