‘Amazing’ – the word boss James Westlake used to describe the day Hassocks’ heroes got their hands on the Southern Combination League trophy.

Some 23 days after wrapping up the title for the first time in their history – with five games to spare – the Robins were presented with the trophy after their Easter Monday derby with Haywards Heath.

And the day was all the sweeter for Hassocks – as they beat their neighbours 3-0 to show why they are very worthy champions.

Manager Westlake said the performance showed how hard they’d worked to maintain their high standards even after the league was won.

Hassocks lift the SCFL trophy - picture by Phil Westlake

He said: “The past few weeks have been exteremly impressive.

"Having won the league title, I’m sure many were expecting a dip in performances and results.

“That hasn’t happened and both the management team and players have made sure we stay professional, applying oursevles in the right way.”

Being handed the trophy and individual medals on the day of the Heath derby was the perfect script for the Robins.

The title-winning squad and staff | Picture: Phil Westlake

“The performance from all involved was incredible,” Westlake said. "We played like league champions and fully deserved the three points.

"To then receive the trophy off the back of a performance and result like that was amazing.

"It was a day that I’m sure all the players, management team, club officials and fans will remember for a very long time.”

Heath themselves are very much in the promotion hunt – but they need to win their final game, at home to Peacehaven on Saturday, to make sure they’re in the play-offs.

As for Hassocks, they visit Newhaven for their final SCFL match – then start to think about facing Crowborough in the Peter Bentley Cup final on Saturday, May 10.

“Like I’ve mentioned, the players have been brilliant in ensuring that we maintain our standards and apply oursleves in the right way for league games since winning the league,” added Westlake.

"We will be doing exactly the same for our final league game at Newhaven, who have been going extermly well in recent weeks. All eyes will then be on the cup final.”