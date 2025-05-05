Amex Stadium final keeps Sussex’s top cup contest relevant – but can Littlehampton Town pull off shock by beating Horsham?
The attraction of having the final at the Amex Stadium, home of Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion, has proved a huge incentive for clubs to take the competition seriously.
A look at recent winners of the competition is a cast list of the county’s biggest non-league clubs, with the outlier being Brighton themselves, who field a strong academy-based line-up in the Senior Cup.
This year’s Sussex Transport Senior Cup final takes place on Thursday (May 8) and will feature holders and favourites Horsham against Littlehampton Town.
The Hornets are fresh off the euphoric feeling of clinching the Isthmian Premier title in nerve-shredding fashion by pipping Billericay Town on goal difference on the last day of the campaign.
In contrast Littlehampton have had a season of struggle in the Isthmian South East and only confirmed preservation of their step four status with a couple of games to go.
The form guide may suggest the outcome on Thursday will be a forgone conclusion. But to underestimate Littlehampton’s chances might be a mistake – as they’ve made a habit of raising their game for the big occasion.
They knocked out Worthing and Bognor last season and in this season’s semi-final vanquished National League South Eastbourne Borough, who have been in contention for promotion to the National League itself all season – until Maidstone ended their play-off dreams on Sunday like they had done to Worthing a few days before.
But there is no denying it will be a massive shock if the Golds take the cup home on Thursday. They last reached the final in 1991 and have only won the Senior Cup twice in their history.
Their last triumph took place so long ago (in 1970) that England were still World Cup holders.
In contrast the Hornets have won the trophy on eight occasions and will be looking for the crowning glory on their incredible season by retaining it this week.
It’s set fair for a grand occasion and is a great way for Sussex football to bring the curtain down on the 2024-25 campaign. If only the FA treated their premier Cup competition with the same respect…
