Amex Stadium hopes are over for Burgess Hill Town and Hassocks

By Steve Bone
Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
There will be no Amex Stadium visit for Burgess Hill Town or Hassocks this season.

Both lost their second round ties in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup on Tuesday night, ending their hopes of reaching May’s showpiece final.

The Hillians led 1-0 through a Tom Chalaye goal at home to Broadbridge Heath, who play a division below them in the Isthmian League, but ended up losing 3-1.

Hassocks staged one of the biggest nights in their history when they welcomed Brighton and Hove Albion’s under-21s to the Beacon. See a picture special by Phil Westlake here.

Burgess Hill Town take the lead against Broadbridge Heath | Picture: James Gethingplaceholder image
Burgess Hill Town take the lead against Broadbridge Heath | Picture: James Gething

They put up a great fight but could not find the net and lost 1-0.

A crowd of 1,004 was a record for the club – another milestone reached in a period which has seen a remarkable rise for the club.

For Hassocks and the Hillians, the midweek action followed pleasing weekends.

Burgess Hill edged past fellow Isthmian premier side Potters Bar Town 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.

They were rewarded with a home tie against Folkestone Invicta, also of the Isthmian premier, in the first round, to be played on October 25.

Hill, in 18th place, return to league action this Saturday at home to Hashtag United. They go to Carshalton on Monday night.

Hassocks had a Morgan Vale goal to thank for rescuing a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Sheppey in the Isthmian south east division.

The tenth-placed Robins visit Sevenoaks on Saturday.

Reports – pages 46 & 47

