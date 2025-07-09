An assured keeper, a new cult hero and strength in depth - six things we learned from Crawley Town's win over Three Bridges

In their first friendly on home soil, Crawley Town beat Three Bridges 5-0, with plenty of changes at half-time.

It can be heard to read too much into pre-season frinedlies but here are some of the things that we learned from last night…

Solid back three

The back three of Josh Flint, Charlie Barker and Ben Radcliffe were very solid and controlled the back line. With Dion Conroy, Joy Mukena and Jay Williams to come in, the defence should be difficult to break down.

Antony Papadopoulos takes a free-kick against Three Bridges | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Assured keeper

Harvey Davies – as you would expect from the Liverpool loanee, he looked assured with the ball at his feet and gave the defence another outlet. After the season Crawley had with keepers last season – using eight in total – fans will be delighted to see a quality keeper betweein the sticks.

Cashman shines

Danny Cashman – keen to run at players and looks strong with the ball at his feet – he will cause some defences a lot of trouble this season and is sure to become a cult hero at the Broadfield Stadium.

Good on the counter

Lots of pace on the counter attack – Crawley looked confident turning defence into attack with the back three and Davies looking to play balls over the top for Don Pereira and Cashman to run into as well as Kabby Tshimanga through the middle.

Lindsey’s signings

It seemed clear that Scott Lindsey has had more input into the new signings as they fit how he wants this Crawley side to play – high in the press, lots of pressure when out of possession and quick attack. None of the new signings seemed off the pace or not sure of their role.

Strength in depth

Crawley have a lot of depth this season. Harry McKirdy, Dion Conroy, Jay Williams, Louis Watson and Joy Mukena didn’t feature last night but will play at some point over this preseason so a squad of 22/23 player so far, with another couple of the trialists from last night. Lindsey told us after the game he still feels he is three or four players short. But her certainly has the basis of a good squad here.

Things look good for Crawley this season, certainly seems to be a lot of confidence around the club that they bc an achieve great things. Crawley’s next game is against East Grinstead on Saturday.