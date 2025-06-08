Burgess Hill Town have agreed deals with another seven of their Isthmian League promotion winners – bringing to 14 the number of players from their south-east division play-off winning squad who have committed to the club for the 2025-26 Isthmian premier campaign.

The latest seven to commit to another season at Leylands Park come hot on the heels of the first seven to be announced – news we brought you last week along with details of Hill’s signing of former National League player Jaden Perez.

Here’s the latest magnificent seven to sign on the dotted lined for joint bosses Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett and what the club have said about them…

- Long-serving Hillian Reggie Ward: Ward, who is loved by all the fans, has so far made 164 appearances, scoring 8 times from defence, and made another 51 appearances for the Hill last season as they gained promotion back to Step 3.

Brannon O'Neill is among the latest of last year's Burgess Hill Town squad retained for 2025-26 | Picture: BHTFC

Joining the Hill back in 2019, Ward was on the books at Brighton & Hove Albion from an early age and has played under Lovett at Sussex youth level. Ward has strong ties to the club as he is related to Burgess Hill icon Ian Chapman and the 22-year-old has once again signed on for his 7th season in Mid Sussex.

- Central defender Marcus Allen: Allen missed the first 3 months of the campaign through injury but returned at the end of October and became a mainstay of the back line, featuring 26 times last season, scoring two crucial goals in away wins at Erith and Herne Bay.

Overall, he has featured 57 times for the Hill, scoring 4 times in his 2 years at the club. They are delighted he will be calling Leylands Park home for 3 consecutive seasons.

Allen joined the Hill from Lancing, where he was a massive hit on the south coast, and he has also featured for Saltdean and Peacehaven.

Local lad Martyn Box: Box, born and bred in Burgess Hill, made his debut for the club back as a 17-year-old and will now be entering his 7th consecutive year with his hometown club.

Box, currently one appearance shy of 150 with 19 goals in total for the Hillians, managed 29 appearances last season in an injury hit campaign but still managed five goals and 11 assists, including the vital opener against Margate in the play-off semi-final.

Box started his career in the Brighton & Hove Albion Academy before signing a professional contract at Barnet, which is where he first came to the Hill on loan, before joining permanently.

- Youth system product Harry Lawson: Lawson came through the youth system under Mansell and was instrumental in the successful U18s FA Youth Cup run last season, and has since broken through to the 1st team and cemented his place as a regular in the matchday squad.

Lawson played 38 times last season for the Hill, scoring twice, both in a home win over Three Bridges. He has so far made 68 first-team appearances and at just 18 years of age, he is ready to make the step up to the Premier and Hill are delighted to see one of their own remain in Mid Sussex.

Club captain Brannon O’Neill: O’Neill arrived for his second spell with the Hill last summer and went on to become club captain as he spearheaded the club back to the Isthmian Premier, finishing as club top goalscorer.

He finished with 14 goals and 11 assists last season from central midfield, also winning the club’s goal of the season award.

Midfield general O’Neill appeared for the Hillians in the Isthmian Premier back in 2017, and this time round joined the Hill from a successful stint at Three Bridges. He can also count Crawley Town, Whitehawk, Horsham YMCA, St Francis Rangers, Dorking Wanderers and Worthing as previous clubs.

Fan favourite Chris Whelpdale: Whelpdale joined the Hill during last season and instantly made himself a hit with the Hillians faithful and was instrumental in getting them back to step 3.

He made 31 appearances and was virtually an ever-present after signing and scored 6 times and provided 8 assists in his debut season at Leylands Park. His vast experience will be vital to the team’s Premier return.

Joining the club from Lewes in the Premier, Whelpdale is best known in his career for playing for Peterborough Utd, Gillingham, Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon, before moving on to Chelmsford City and Eastbourne Borough in the National League South.

Another ex-youth star Alex Brewer: Brewer is another product of the successful Hillians youth pathway, who burst onto the scene in 23/24 after scoring an incredible 37 goals in 22 games for the U18s side.

He started last season leading the Hillians frontline and did it tremendously well, before finding game time hard to come by and heading out on 2 separate loan spells to aid his development.

Brewer spent time at the Saffrons with Eastbourne Town and then the Shooting Field with Steyning, scoring goals for both before returning to the Hill squad towards the end of the campaign.

He scored 12 goals overall, 9 with the Hillians, and stepped up bravely in the play-off final to score the opening penalty in the shootout and help send his club back to Step 3.