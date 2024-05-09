Another key duo commit to Bognor Regis Town as Blake’s squad takes shape
Hall had a standout season for the Rocks after joining last term from Aldershot and striker Mather hit 16 goals in 35 appearances -- seven coming off the bench -- after being snapped up from Met Police in the summer of 2023.
Manager Robbie Blake says he is delighted that the players have committed to the cause and he has also revealed that experienced trio Calvin Davies, Craig Robson and Harvey Whyte are staying too.
Blake said: "Both Ryan and Jasper contributed massively for us last season and we definitely think there is more to come from them so we are really pleased that we have managed to get them to stay with us. It's also really important for team unity.
“We don't want to go into a new season with loads of new faces and then have to see those players bed in before we see the best of them. We feel we are building positively here and these signings give a lot of weight to that argument."
Another player who looks highly likely to stay at the MKM Arena is Tommy-Lee Higgs who bagged 15 goals from 21 starts as well as 19 coming on as a sub.
The boost to the squad comes on the back of Blake already managing to snare the likes of Lucas Pattenden, Ben Anderson, Dan Gifford and Matt Burgess.
Blake is continuing to negotiate with Spencer Spurway and remains confident that the central defender will start next season with the club.
Meanwhile, Bognor’s sponsors’ draw date has been announced as Thursday 27th June and the event will take place at the club’s events venue at Season’s, MKM Arena, Nyewood Lane.
The biggest prize up for grabs is the first team shirt sponsorship for the season with loads of other opportunities available too. Entry prices are £150 for one entry; £250 for two and £300 for three. Companies can purchase multiples of three if they wish.
*To enter or seek more info, email [email protected] or call 01243 862045.
