Another key duo commit to Bognor Regis Town as Blake’s squad takes shape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keeper Ryan Hall and attacker Jasper Mather have agreed to put pen to paper on deals to keep them at Bognor Regis Town next season.

Hall had a standout season for the Rocks after joining last term from Aldershot and striker Mather hit 16 goals in 35 appearances -- seven coming off the bench -- after being snapped up from Met Police in the summer of 2023.

Manager Robbie Blake says he is delighted that the players have committed to the cause and he has also revealed that experienced trio Calvin Davies, Craig Robson and Harvey Whyte are staying too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake said: "Both Ryan and Jasper contributed massively for us last season and we definitely think there is more to come from them so we are really pleased that we have managed to get them to stay with us. It's also really important for team unity.

Keeper Ryan Hall - seen here receiving the supporters' player of the year trophy from Dave Seabourne - has signed on for another season | Picture: Lyn Phillips

“We don't want to go into a new season with loads of new faces and then have to see those players bed in before we see the best of them. We feel we are building positively here and these signings give a lot of weight to that argument."

Another player who looks highly likely to stay at the MKM Arena is Tommy-Lee Higgs who bagged 15 goals from 21 starts as well as 19 coming on as a sub.

The boost to the squad comes on the back of Blake already managing to snare the likes of Lucas Pattenden, Ben Anderson, Dan Gifford and Matt Burgess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake is continuing to negotiate with Spencer Spurway and remains confident that the central defender will start next season with the club.

Meanwhile, Bognor’s sponsors’ draw date has been announced as Thursday 27th June and the event will take place at the club’s events venue at Season’s, MKM Arena, Nyewood Lane.

The biggest prize up for grabs is the first team shirt sponsorship for the season with loads of other opportunities available too. Entry prices are £150 for one entry; £250 for two and £300 for three. Companies can purchase multiples of three if they wish.