Second-placed Roffey made the short trip to Steyning for their away fixture against one of only three teams to have beaten them in the SCFL premier this season, Peacehaven and Telscombe.

Peacehaven are having a 3G pitch installed and have done well to maintain their position as play-off contenders while having a nomadic existence with no ‘home’ games.

From the start neither side was happy for the other to settle and the ball was being pressed all over the pitch, The first opening came when Ash Mutongerwa played in Ricardo Fernandes but with the keeper advancing, the Roffey skipper’s shot missed the far post, Next Tom Tolfrey cleverly fed Fernandes but his dangerous cross was cleared.

Roffey suffered a blow on 20 minutes when James Pearse was injured and could not continue. This gave Devon Fender the chance get on.

Pat Gibbs is engulfed by team mates after scoring the winning goal against Peacehaven

Tolfrey got free in the box but his hooked shot was blocked by Hammond in the home goal. At the other end, Peacehaven had a cross shot narrowly miss, a header from a corner that was just too high and a shot from the edge of the box that was over.

Mutongerwa drove out from the back and found Fernandes, whose shot just missed the angle of post and bar. In reply Peacehaven got Callum Edwards in on goal and Monty Watson Price had to get his angles right to make the block then catch the loose ball.

The second half was barely a minute old when the Boars won a corner. The ball was cleared up in the air and Pat Gibbs was the first to react as it dropped and smashed it home from eight yards.

For Peacehaven, Alexandros Angelis fired in a low shot that Watson Price turned away at full stretch. Josh Neathey wriggled into the area only to be foiled by Hammond.

Neathey got a shot away as he was being challenged but it found the side netting. Fender shot over from 20 yards as the game entered the final stages.

With subs made, Peacehaven went all out for an equaliser. A snap-shot hit the side netting, Watson Price punched a cross clear and the ball was driven over the bar. Cavan Chedzey and Ryan Ferrar came on for Roffey to add pace and to defend from the front.

A low cross was blocked by Gibbs from almost the goal line and the ensuing corner was cleared as the final whistle went.

The Boars had to show real character against a good side who will now relish being able to play at their new home pitch.

Roffey’s ability to keep clean sheets has led to an unbeaten league run dating back to early October and with Jordan Mase to come back in and Terrell Joseph hopefully back in training soon, Roffey are looking set for an exciting, if tense, last three months.

Next is the derby against Horsham YMCA – being played at Three Bridges FC as an insurance against the forecast stormy and wet weather.

Roffey: Watson-Price, LeGrange, Mutongerwa, Pappoe(Hanslow), Gibbs, Findlay, D Pearse, J Pearse(Fender) Neathey(Morgan), Tolfrey(Chedzey), Fernandes(Ferrar).