Another Yapton loss

Hunston Res 2, Yapton 1 West Sussex Lge, Div 2 ISouth)

Both Tom Ayling and Ryan Burch thought they had brought Yapton back into the match after they had trailed 2-0 at half-time. But on both occasions, the offside flag was raised.

Burch soon headed home Harry Waller's cross, but other openings went begging, so Yapton have lost their opening two fixtures.

In Division 3 (Central), Yapton 3rd team lost 2-0 at home to Pulborough.

The first half was goal-less and Aaron Tague missed a penalty for Yapton who then conceded two goals late in the match.