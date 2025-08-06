Apprehensive, but a lot of excitement: Burgess Hill Town set for Isthmian premier challenge

Burgess Hill Town joint manager Jay Lovett has underlined the excitement evident at the club as they look forward to playing in the Isthmian premier league this season.

After claiming promotion via the south east division play-offs last season, Lovett and Gary Mansell’s men will start the 2025/26 season away to Potters Bar Town.

“I wouldn’t say there’s nerves around the club, maybe some apprehension but definitely a lot of excitement,” he said.

"Everyone’s excited to see what the league is going to bring, and we know it’s going to be a lot tougher and a lot harder. We’re excited because we’re ready for it and we’ve prepared well and it should be an exciting new era.

Burgess Hill Town in pre-season action at Horsham | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

“It takes time to settle in obviously for our new signings. The players we’ve had before have been together a year now and are a close knit group but the lads we’ve brought in have been recruited on character as well as their ability.”

Hill will start the season with a month or so of away games as the new 3G pitch is installed and completed at Leylands Park.

Lovett added: “The start of the season will be tough but we’re looking forward to when we can get the fans in and it will be great.

"It will be a tough start due to the level we’re playing at anyway and we’ve got some tough sides to play in the opening block of games but it is what it is, we’ll get on with it and give a good account of ourselves.

“Physicality and athleticism are some of the biggest things you notice at this level. Teams are also more structured and tactically aware too. We know we’ll have to be at our best to get results. We’ve prepared in the correct way and we will go into this season excited.”

It’s certainly a tough start to the season for the Hillians as they face six consecutive away games – after Potters Bar, they go to Cray Valley PM, Aveley, Brentwood, Lewes and Cheshunt before welcoming Carshalton for the first home game on September 9.

But Lovett will be hoping his men can make an instant impact to the Isthmian premier.